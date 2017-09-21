Blue Hill Library hosting talks

BLUE HILL — On Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m., East Blue Hill author Nathan Schwartz-Salant will discuss his new book, “The Order-Disorder Paradox: Understanding the Hidden Side of Change in Self and Society,” at the Blue Hill Public Library.

Drawing on nearly five decades of research, he delves into a profound exploration of “the hidden side of change in self and society” and offers compelling insight into how the psyche — and our lives — function and grow through cycles of chaos and disorder.

University of Southern Maine assistant professor Leroy Rowe will present a talk at the library on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. titled “Race and the Politics of Mass Incarceration.”

The presentation will examine the cultural, political and institutional dynamics that produced and sustain mass incarceration in the United States, including the links between mass incarceration, racism, sexism, and poverty, and how these forces affect individuals, families and communities of color.

For more information on either of these programs, call the library at 374-5515.