Blue Hill Library holding book sales

BLUE HILL — Friends of Blue Hill Public Library book sales are going weekly for the summer, starting July 1.

The sales will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through Sept. 2 in the library’s basement “Book Nook.”

As usual, there will be a wide variety of good quality used books for children and adults, with new donations arriving all the time and weekly half-price sales. Most books are still only a dollar or two.

There is also an ongoing 50 cent paperback sale on the library’s second floor, accessible any time the library is open.

For more information, contact the library at 374-5515.