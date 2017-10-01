Blue Hill Library book sale Oct. 7

BLUE HILL — The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on Oct. 7 in the library’s basement “book nook” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured this month are specials for the whole family: homework helpers, from dictionaries and Roget’s Thesauruses to atlases and familiar quotations, all for $1.

Family movie night DVDs will also be available at four for $1, including children’s, comedy, mystery, foreign and more.

To donate books that are in good condition or for more information, contact the library at 374-5515.