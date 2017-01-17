Blue Hill chess players shine in tourneys

BLUE HILL — Members of the Blue Hill Consolidated School chess club have successfully competed in two individual chess tournaments this year.

On Monday, Jan. 16, in the Martin Luther King Tournament in Orono, Sarah Means took first place in the K through 6 division and Evan Chapman took third place in the K through 8 division. The tournament had 56 competitors.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at John Bapst High School in Bangor, Sol Tyler took first place in the Under 400 Rating division and Sam Page, Colby Lacasse and Dylan Richardson tied for fourth place in the Under 400 rating division. The Bapst tournament included 41 competitors.

The Blue Hill Consolidated School chess club is an after-school club open to all students in grades 6, 7 and 8 from the Blue Hill area. It meets Mondays after school and is coached by Hayden Ciomei of Deer Isle, who is studying accounting at the University of Maine-Orono.