BHHT hosting open house Feb. 23

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Heritage Trust is hosting an open house and reception on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4-6 p.m.

All are welcome to come see the organization’s new office headquarters at 157 Hinckley Ridge Road, look around and enjoy light refreshments.

Visitors can also get to know the trust’s new executive director, Hans Carlson, and other staff members.

For more information, call 374-5118 or visit www.bluehillheritagetrust.org.