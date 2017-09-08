Benefit supper at St. Andrew Sept. 15

ELLSWORTH — St. Andrew Lutheran Church is hosting a public supper on Friday, Sept. 15, from 5:30-7 p.m.

The menu will include lobster rolls, coleslaw and homemade desserts. There is no set price. Donations will be accepted.

All proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The church is located at 175 Downeast Highway in Ellsworth (the brown church across from Jordan’s Snack Bar).

For more information, call 667-7641.