ELLSWORTH — St. Andrew Lutheran Church (175 Downeast Highway) will host a public supper on Friday, June 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

There is no set price; admission is by donation.

All proceeds will be donated to the Special Children’s Friends building campaign. Funds from a supper two years ago began that fund.

For more information, call 667-7641 or visit www.standrewme.org.