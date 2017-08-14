Benefit supper at St. Andrew Aug. 18

ELLSWORTH — St. Andrew Lutheran Church will hold a turkey supper to benefit Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry on Friday, Aug. 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the church social hall at 175 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth.

The menu consists of roast turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and cole slaw, rolls and butter, cranberry sauce, homemade pies and cakes and tea and coffee.

There is no set fee. Donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 667-7641.