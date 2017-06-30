Benefit supper in Prospect July 8

PROSPECT — The Prospect Community Center is hosting a “Lots More Than Beans” benefit supper on Saturday, July 8, from 4-6 p.m.

The center is located at the corner of Route 1A and Route 174, across from the Prospect Fire House.

The menu includes baked beans, hot dogs, pulled pork, lasagna, American chop suey, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, clam and chicken casseroles, fresh salads, homemade pies, cakes and yeast rolls.

Admission is $8 for adults and $2 for children under 12. Proceeds benefit building maintenance and community concerns.

For more information, call 567-3170.