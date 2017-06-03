Benefit plant sale in Hancock June 10

HANCOCK — The Hancock Woman’s Club is holding a plant sale on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center, 1416 U.S. Highway 1.

All plants are from local Maine gardens. The sale will include hardy perennials from local gardens as well as annuals and vegetable plants.

Proceeds will benefit community projects in Hancock County, including scholarships and a mitten tree for Lamoine and Hancock.

For more information, call 422-9141.