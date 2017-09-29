Benefit lasagna dinner Oct. 6

ELLSWORTH — A benefit lasagna dinner will take place on Friday, Oct. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Moore Community Center, located at 133 State St. in Ellsworth.

The dinner will benefit Josiah and Autumn Carter and their children, William and infant Thor, who lost all their material possessions in a house fire Aug. 2.

The dinner is being hosted by St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in partnership with the Down East Family YMCA.

The dinner is being offered to the public for a free will donation at the door and will include lasagna, salad, rolls, beverage and dessert.

The family has lifetime ties with the Ellsworth area community. Autumn has lived in the area all her life and Josiah is a 2011 graduate of Ellsworth High School, the son of Bethany Preble and Jay Carter and the grandson of Joan and Ralph Preble.

For more information, contact St. Dunstan’s by emailing [email protected]