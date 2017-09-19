Benefit concert in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — Ellacapella, the 11-woman a capella singing group, will perform a fundraising concert on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Reversing Falls Sanctuary, 818 Bagaduce Road in Brooksville.

Ellacapella is celebrating its 15th year of bringing its unique style, arrangements and multi-layered harmonies to the stage.

There is a $10 suggested donation for the concert, with most of the proceeds going to support Reversing Falls Sanctuary programming.

For more information, visit www.reversingfalls.org.