Benefit auctions scheduled May 25

SULLIVAN — The RSU 24 after-school programs will be hosting their first annual silent auction/art auction on Thursday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m. at the Mountain View Elementary School.

Students from local schools have been working on art pieces that will be up for auction. In addition to the art auction, there will be a silent auction.

All of the money raised will be used to directly support the RSU 24 after-school programs and students.