Benefit auction in Surry Aug. 12

SURRY — Surry Arts at the Barn will hold its first silent art auction and fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Items can be viewed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, before and after regular Barn performances.

Surry Arts at the Barn is a nonprofit organization and relies on the support of the community to continue its programming. Admission is $10 for the silent auction and reception. Music will be provided by Oliver Scott.

For more information, call 667-1308 or visit www.satb-surry.com.