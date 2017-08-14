Benefit auction in Lamoine Aug. 18

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 20th annual auction on Friday, Aug. 18.

Preview begins at 5 p.m. and bidding at 6 p.m. at the Lamoine Consolidated School Gym, 53 Lamoine Beach Road in Lamoine.

There is no admission fee. Refreshments will be served by the local Girl Scout troops.

Auction proceeds will benefit the Lamoine Fire Department with equipment purchases and training.

Anyone with items to donate can contact the Lamoine Town Hall at 667-2242 or Joe Young at 667-7199.