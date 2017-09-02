Beekeeping talk at Dorcas Library

GOULDSBORO — Peter Cowin, president of the Penobscot County Beekeeping Association, will be speaking at the Dorcas Library in Prospect Harbor on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m.

Cowin teaches Beekeeping for Beginners and Intermediate Beekeeping. He removes and relocates honeybee colonies from homes and out buildings, which is where he got the name “The Bee Whisperer.” He writes a column called “The Bee Whisperer’s Diary.”

For more information, call the library at 963-4027.