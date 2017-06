GOULDSBORO — The Prospect Harbor United Methodist Church is hosting a bean supper on Saturday, June 24, from 4-6 p.m.

The menu includes regular and vegetarian baked beans, red and brown hot dogs, mac and cheese, rolls and biscuits and coleslaw.

Dessert choices will include pies, cakes and goodies.

Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5.