Bean supper set at Central Hall

BLUE HILL — A bean supper will be held at Central Hall in Blue Hill on Saturday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m.

The hall is located at 306 Falls Bridge Road. The menu will include beans, casseroles, summer salads, coleslaw, pickles, bread, homemade desserts, ice cream, tea and coffee.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Proceeds will benefit hall maintenance and community outreach.

For more information, email [email protected]