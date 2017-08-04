Bean supper set at Central Hall

BLUE HILL — Central Hall’s Ladies Pubic Improvement Society will be holding a bean supper on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

The hall is located at 306 Falls Bridge Road in Blue Hill.

The menu will include beans, casseroles, summer salads, coleslaw, pickles, bread, homemade desserts, ice cream, tea and coffee.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Proceeds will benefit hall maintenance and community outreach.

For more information, email [email protected]