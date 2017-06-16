Bean supper at Sedgwick church

SEDGWICK — A baked bean supper will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the North Sedgwick Baptist Church.

The menu will include casseroles, salads, hot dogs, homemade rolls and biscuits and assorted pies. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 5.

The church is located on North Sedgwick Road (Route 172), next to the Sedgwick Redemption Center.

For more information, call Rev. Doug Drown at 359-4401 or Barbara Grindle at 359-4677.