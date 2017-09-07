Beach cleanup day in Surry Sept. 16

SURRY — The Marine & Environmental Research Institute and Blue Hill Heritage Trust are sponsoring a beach cleanup day on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Carter Nature Preserve on the Cross Road in Surry.

All are welcome to be a part of the Ocean Conservancy’s Global Trash Free Seas Day, and Maine Coastal Cleanup Day, by helping to clean the property, which is under conservation with Blue Hill Heritage Trust.

Carter Nature Preserve is a public wildlife sanctuary that offers several hiking trails, as well as providing water access along its expansive shoreline to Morgan Bay.

Participants should arrive at the parking area farthest from the bridge at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be assigned to specific areas. Materials will be provided.

Volunteers should bring water bottles and wear durable work gloves, sunscreen and sturdy shoes.

For more information or to sign up to participate, contact Chrissy Allen at Blue Hill Heritage Trust ([email protected] or 374-5118) or Madelyn Woods ([email protected] or 374-2135) at the Marine & Environmental Research Institute.