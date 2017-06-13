Bay School offering summer camps

BLUE HILL — The Bay School is offering three-week summer camp sessions for 4- to 7-year olds during July.

The camps, which run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., include storytelling, play-acting, painting, singing and rhythm games, nature walks, crafts and snack time.

Children may enroll for one, two or three weeks. Each session is limited to 12 children. The sessions run Monday through Thursday July 10-13, July 17-20, and July 24-27.

For more information, contact Nancy White at 374-2187 or email [email protected]