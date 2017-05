ELLSWORTH — Bangor Savings Bank’s annual Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive is running through May 31.

Donations of peanut butter and jelly jars can be made at any Bangor Savings Bank branch during operating hours through May 31.

The items are often in short supply and high demand at local food pantries and in other hunger prevention programs throughout Maine.

The drive’s goal this year is to top 2016’s record total of 12,645 jars.