Baked bean supper scheduled March 4

ELLSWORTH — Girl Scout Troop 422 will be holding a community Baked Bean Suppah on Saturday, March 4.

The event will be held at VFW Post 109, located at 419 Main St. in Ellsworth, from 4-6 p.m.

The supper will include beans, casseroles, hot dogs, cole slaw, rolls, punch, coffee/tea and pie.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

All proceeds will benefit the troop’s trip to New York City in June.

For more information, contact Lori Jordan at 266-0999.