Bagaduce Chorale auditions Sept. 11

BLUE HILL — Auditions for the Bagaduce Chorale fall concert season will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Bagaduce Music Lending Library Rehearsal Hall, 49 South St. in Blue Hill.

Please come prepared to sing a piece of music that you know well. It can be from any musical genre and it should provide a good sense of your vocal range. Auditions will be a cappella.

The first rehearsal will be the following Monday, Sept. 18.

For more information, contact Richard Shute at 667-3555.