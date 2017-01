BLUE HILL — Auditions for the Bagaduce Chorale spring season will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Rehearsal Hall on the Bagaduce Music Lending Library campus on South Street in Blue Hill.

Please come prepared to sing a cappella something you know well and that shows your voice and range to good advantage.

The first rehearsal will follow after auditions at 7 p.m.