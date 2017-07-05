Authors to visit Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Bill Casale, aka Captain Billy C., a part-time resident of Surry, will discuss and read from his new book about the uniqueness of Maine, “50 Ways to Be a Mainer,” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m.

The book is designed to be both informative and funny by pointing out little known facts about Maine. Casale will share his favorite stories about humor in Maine, including the story of Buck’s leg, and the history of the Aroostook County War.

Books will be available for sale and signing.

On Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m., memoirists Deborah Joy Corey, author of “Settling Twice,” and Lee Smith, author of “Dimestore: a Writer’s Life,” will read from their books and discuss writing memoirs at the library.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.