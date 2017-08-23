Authors to visit Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Swedish marine biologist Anna Roos will read from one of her nature-oriented children’s books at the Blue Hill Public Library at the library’s weekly preschool storytime event on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10:30 a.m.

Roos is from the Swedish Museum of Natural History, and is in town to do a presentation at the Marine Environmental Research Institute (MERI), where she is partnering on an international marine mammal research study.

Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Thomas Ricks will discuss his new book, “Churchill and Orwell: The Fight for Freedom,” at the library on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m.

The book is a “dual biography of Winston Churchill and George Orwell, whose farsighted vision and inspired action,” according to the publisher, “preserved democracy from the threats of authoritarianism, from the left and right alike.”

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.