Authors to visit Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — On Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library, author Paul Lewis will discuss his dark humor book “A is for Asteroids, Z is for Zombies: A Bedtime Story about the Coming Apocalypse.”

“A is for Asteroids” is an illustrated not-for-children book in children’s book form. The talk will conclude with a pre-release presentation of the work complete with illustrations by Lewis’s collaborator, Ken (Rabbleboy) Lamug.

On Friday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m., all are welcome to join Liza Gardner Walsh, author of “Ghost Hunter’s Handbook,” at the library for a spooky night of ghost stories and hunting spirits.

Kids will make their own electroscopes for detecting ghosts and have a chance to see if they can lure out any spirits hiding among the books at the library.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m., Deer Isle summer resident and children’s author David Cundy will visit the library to share his new book, “Animals Spell Love.”

In “Animals Spell Love,” 16 animals help readers of all ages learn how to express the word in 16 languages from around the globe.

For more information on any of these events, call the library at 374-5515.