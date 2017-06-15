Authors to speak at Ellsworth church

ELLSWORTH — Co-authors Kevin Mannix, a longtime weather forecaster, and Linda Rota, a social worker, will read from their book “Weathering Shame” on Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at the Union Congregational Church of Ellsworth Falls.

The church is located at 2 Falls Court in Ellsworth (new street address, same location as before road construction).

Everyone is invited to attend this free presentation. The speakers will have copies of their book for sale after the discussion.

For more information, call 667-5276.