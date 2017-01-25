Author talk at SW Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine author Anne Britting Oleson will speak about her new novel, “The Book of the Mandolin Player,” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1:30 p.m.

Oleson’s book tells the story of life in a small Maine town where everyone is related by blood or by marriage, where everyone knows everything there is to know about everyone else, and where there is no anonymity.

Or so it seems that way to Meg Cross who lives in an old farmhouse on the side of a mountain. It’s easy to fall in line with her family’s expectations, but easy, too, to resent them. She feels there is so much more to life. When tragedy strikes, Meg finds herself forced to re-examine all she formerly found important.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.