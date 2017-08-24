Author talk set at Jesup Library

BAR HARBOR — Art writer and poet Carl Little will talk about his new book, “Philip Barter: Forever Maine,” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.

Barter will also be on hand to talk about his art and career.

In “Philip Barter: Forever Maine,” Little traces the painter’s life from a formative trip to California in the 1960s to Downeast Maine, where Barter and his wife, Priscilla, made a life immersed in art for themselves and their seven children.

For more information, call the library at 288-4245.