Author to speak at Wilson Museum

CASTINE — Author Donald Small will read from his book “Salt Water Town” on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. at the Wilson Museum’s Hutchins Education Center.

The talk is being co-sponsored by the museum and the Castine Woman’s Club. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Growing up in Castine during the 1940s and ’50s, Small graduated from Castine High School along with four classmates. He studied engineering at the University of Maine and later retired from Maine Maritime Academy as professor of engineering.

While his career was filled with technical writing, Small has enjoyed creative writing as a hobby for a number of years. “Salt Water Town” is his first published book.

This program is open to the public and free of charge.

For more information, call 326-9247 or email info@wilsonmuseum.org.