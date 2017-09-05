Author to speak at SW Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author Ron Chase will speak about his book “The Great Mars Hill Train Robbery” on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

This true-crime biography chronicles the life of Bernard Patterson, a much decorated Vietnam War hero turned real-life version of Don Quixote, Butch Cassidy and Robin Hood all rolled into one.

On Nov. 12, 1971, Patterson robbed the Northern National Bank in Mars Hill, Maine, escaping with $110,000. Chase’s well researched book explores the life, motives and mystery surrounding both the historic robbery and the man behind it.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.