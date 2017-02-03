Author to speak in Stonington February 3, 2017 on Community Announcements STONINGTON — Deer Isle writer Paul Newlin will read from and discuss his new novel, “The Adventures of Jack Armstron, the Not-Quite All-American Boy,” on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Stonington Public Library. Jack’s adventures span the period from The Great Depression to the end of World War II, and are seen against the background of the iconic All-American symbols of motherhood, apple pie, baseball and the American flag. Books will be available for purchase and signing. For more information, call 367-5926.