Author to speak in Stonington

STONINGTON — Deer Isle writer Paul Newlin will read from and discuss his new novel, “The Adventures of Jack Armstron, the Not-Quite All-American Boy,” on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Stonington Public Library.

Jack’s adventures span the period from The Great Depression to the end of World War II, and are seen against the background of the iconic All-American symbols of motherhood, apple pie, baseball and the American flag.

Books will be available for purchase and signing.

For more information, call 367-5926.