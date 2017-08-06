Author to speak at Good Life Center

BROOKSVILLE — Maine native and author Caitlyn Shetterly will give a reading and discuss her latest book, “Modified,” on Monday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Good Life Center.

The book is about her research and experience with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) when she learned that genetically modified corn was the culprit behind what was making her and her child sick.

The house opens at 6:30. Donations are appreciated. Forest Farm is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside (Brooksville).

For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.