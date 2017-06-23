Author to speak at Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH — Essayist Jim Krosschell will speak at the Ellsworth Public Library on Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. He will read from and discuss his recent book “One Man’s Maine: Essays on a Love Affair.”

The book consists of essays about the wonders and challenges of Maine’s environment, collected into 16 pairs. The first essays of each pair employ the natural icons of Maine — lobster, moose, blueberries, lupine — to reach into matters of human significance. The second essays are broader and take on a fuller range of experiences in the state of Maine.

Krosschell worked in science publishing for 30 years. His essays have been published in more than 50 journals and magazines. He is a resident of Owls Head and is president of the Board of Directors of Coastal Mountains Land Trust in Camden.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be copies of the book available for sale and signing, courtesy of BookStacks bookstore.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.