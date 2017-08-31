Author to speak at Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH — Ingrid Blaufarb Hughes will read from her book “Losing Aaron” on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library.

The book tells the story of Hughes’ son, the devastation of his mind by schizophrenia and the ways in which his illness reverberated through his family,

Hughes will also speak about the nature of schizophrenia and its impact on individuals and families.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.