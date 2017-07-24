Author to speak at Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH — Author Debra Spark will discuss her novel “Unknown Caller,” one of the selections for Read ME, the statewide summer reading program sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council, on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library.

The novel spans continents and decades to tell a funny, moving and surprising story about families, secrets, falls from grace and chances for redemption. Books will be available for signing.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.