Author to speak at Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH — Author Jane Goodrich will talk about her book “The House at Lobster Cove” on Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library.

The House at Lobster Cove is a historical novel about the life of George Nixon Black Jr. Black was born in Ellsworth in 1842, and his family owned the Woodlawn estate.

He donated the Ellsworth Public Library building to the city in 1897, and bequeathed Woodlawn to the Hancock County Trustees of Reservations upon his death in 1928.

Goodrich will share stories about the Black family and will discuss the vital contribution Black made to the cultural institutions of Ellsworth.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own stories of the Black family to share.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.