Author to speak in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Author Robin Wall Kimmerer will be at The Bay School’s Emlen Hall on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. for the unveiling of her portrait in Rob Shetterly’s “Americans Who Tell the Truth” series.

Kimmerer will also speak, and her books, “Gathering Moss” and “Braiding Sweetgrass,” will be available for sale.

Kimmerer is an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, a SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology and the founder and director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment.

This event is being sponsored by Americans Who Tell the Truth, Reversing Falls Sanctuary, Blue Hill Books, Wabanaki/Reach, Reversing Falls Women’s Circle, Peninsula Peace and Justice, Island Peace and Justice and Veterans for Peace.

For more information, call 469-7850 or visit www.reversingfalls.org.