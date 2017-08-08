Aurora Vaulters to hold fundraiser

LAMOINE — The Aurora Vaulters are hosting a silent auction, demonstration and clinic on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Starlight Horse Farm, 397 Douglas Highway in Lamoine.

The auction opens at 2:30 p.m., followed by a demonstration at 3. The auction closes at 3:30 and from 3:30-4 there will be a mini clinic for youth.

This event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit youth athletic team, which is raising money for uniforms.

For more information, call 266-3791.