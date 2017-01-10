Audubon slideshow scheduled Jan. 13

BLUE HILL — Downeast Audubon will host “Trekking in Patagonia,” a slideshow by Leah Titcomb, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library.

The program features photos of a spectacular wilderness of snow-capped mountains, glaciers, icy lakes and soaring condors. This slideshow will take you on the most remote trails of Torres del Paine National Park in Chile — a hiker’s dream.

View the three iconic granite towers from which the park takes its name and marvel at the “cuernos,” the famous horn-shaped peaks. Travel over mountain passes to the Fitz Roy Range in Argentina and encounter some of the most famous glaciers in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field.

For more information, visit www.downeastaudubon.org.