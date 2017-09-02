Auditions scheduled at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — Auditions for an original work, “Alice: Down the Rabbit Hole,” will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon-3 p.m. at The Grand in Ellsworth.

This new piece written by Grand Executive Director Nick Turner will feature integrated dance compositions in partnership with Northern Lights Dance Studio and an original score by Mark Tipton.

The production will feature both students and adults in a wide variety of roles.

For more information, call 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org.