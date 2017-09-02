Artist reception at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library is showcasing artwork from more than 65 local artists in a show titled “The Peninsula Painters” throughout the month of September.

All of the artists represented in this show participated in the library’s Paint the Peninsula fundraiser in July.

For this exhibit they will be showing pieces more characteristic of their usual work, created on their own studio time. The exhibit will include a range of paint media and subject matter in a rare group show that features so many artists connected to the Blue Hill Peninsula.

The public is invited to meet the artists at a reception at the library on Friday, Sept. 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the library at 374-5515.