Arthritis program scheduled at MCMH

ELLSWORTH — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital will be hosting a free health education event discussing rheumatoid arthritis on Monday, March 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom.

The program will be presented by Charles Radis, DO, and Karen Hawes, Arthritis Support Network leader.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that causes the body’s immune system to attack its own tissue, including the joints and joint linings. While it is a progressive disease that currently cannot be cured, there are a number of treatments and medications that can slow the progress of the disease.

A healthy, free meal will be served at this event, so registration is required.

To register, call 664-5337 or visit www.mainehospital.org.