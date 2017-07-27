Art writer to visit Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Art writer and poet Carl Little will talk about his new book, “Philip Barter: Forever Maine,” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m.

Philip Barter will also be on hand to talk about his art and career. The two will sign books starting at 3 and then start the presentation at 3:15.

In “Philip Barter: Forever Maine,” award-winning author Carl Little traces the painter’s life from a formative trip to California in the 1960s to Downeast Maine, where Barter and his wife, Priscilla, made a life immersed in art for themselves and their seven children, to the critical acclaim for Barter’s work in the 1990s and his most recent paintings from 2016 and 2017.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.