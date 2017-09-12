Art workshop at Brooksville church

BROOKSVILLE — Reversing Falls Sanctuary in Brooksville will host “Art from the Heart and Sound for the Soul,” a healing and expressive arts workshop, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from noon to 3 p.m.

This interactive program will help participants explore new ways to light their creative fire, get unstuck or unblocked, and reclaim their “voice” and sense of self-expression.

No experience is necessary and all skill levels are welcome. Art supplies and musical instruments will be provided.

The cost for the three-hour workshop is $45 ($40 if you pre-register by Sept. 15).

To register or for more information, contact Eileen at 441-2785 or [email protected].