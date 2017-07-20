Antique car show in Orland July 29

ORLAND — The Orland Historical Society is hosting an open house and antique car show at the museum on Saturday, July 29.

The museum is located at 23 School House Road in Orland.

The museum is featuring two special displays this summer, “Christmas in July” and a vintage hat display. There are also many artifacts that depict the history of Orland and its people, schools, and businesses from the past.

The open house and car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be awards for various classes of antique cars and trucks. Admission to the museum is free. There is no registration fee for show participants. There will be food available.

Call 598-5741 for more information.