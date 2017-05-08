Anti-hunger project positions available

ELLSWORTH — In partnership with Hunger Free America, Healthy Acadia is seeking two full-time AmeriCorps VISTA service members to combat hunger and poverty in Downeast Maine through the Anti-Hunger & Opportunity Corps project.

These one-year, 40-hour per-week service positions begin June-July 2017 and are based out of Healthy Acadia’s Ellsworth and/or Machias office(s).

The national Anti-Hunger and Opportunity Corps is one of the largest anti-hunger AmeriCorps VISTA projects in the country. Its main focus is to fight hunger and improve nutrition, primarily by breaking down barriers to accessing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program), expanding economic opportunity and ensuring healthy futures for all Americans.

For a full position description, visit https://healthyacadia.org/documents/VISTA_Position_Jun17.pdf.